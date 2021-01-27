AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.

"Having said that, we're also working on a vaccine with Oxford University that will target the variant," Soriot told Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview https://bit.ly/2KWidAc published late on Tuesday.

