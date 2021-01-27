Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:04 IST
AstraZeneca working on vaccine with Oxford to target new variant, CEO says -La Repubblica
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Tuesday that the British drugmaker is working with Oxford University on a vaccine that will target the South African variant of COVID-19.

"Having said that, we're also working on a vaccine with Oxford University that will target the variant," Soriot told Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview https://bit.ly/2KWidAc published late on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mali says joint military operation with France kills 100 jihadists

Malian and French forces killed around 100 jihadists and took another 20 captive in a joint operation this January in central Mali, the West African nations army said in a statement on Tuesday. It said the campaign lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan...

U.S. commission cites 'moral imperative' to explore AI weapons

The United States should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence AI software, a government-appointed panel said in a draft report for Congress.The panel, led by former Google Chief Ex...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

Global stocks slipped from record levels on Tuesday, with investors cautious as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting and U.S. lawmakers continued to debate a new stimulus plan. Those concerns overshadowed impressive res...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic sent off as Eriksen earns Inter last-gasp Coppa win over Milan

AC Milans Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off before forgotten man Christian Eriksen fired a dramatic late winner to earn Inter Milan a 2-1 victory in a fiery Coppa Italia quarter-final in the San Siro on Tuesday. Ibrahimovics match started in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021