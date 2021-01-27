Brazil approaches 9 million COVID-19 cases, death toll at 218,878

Brazil approaches 9 million COVID-19 cases, death toll at 218,878Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-01-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 02:41 IST
Brazil had 61,963 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,214 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The South American country has now registered 8,933,356 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 218,878, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Brazil
- India
- Health Ministry
- United
ALSO READ
Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 bln in charges
Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for Covaxin supplies to Brazil
Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of Covaxin to Brazil
Brazil environmental fines fall 20% as deforestation soars
Brazil health ministry says country has registered 64,025 new cases of coronavirus