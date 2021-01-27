China reports 75 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 82 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 26, down from 82 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 55 of the new cases were local infections, down from 69 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 61 from 57 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 89,272. The death toll remains at 4,636.

