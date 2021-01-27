Left Menu

Pandemic 'on the decline' in Moscow as mayor lifts some curbs

The coronavirus pandemic is on the decline in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday as he abolished some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants and nightclubs to open overnight. New COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital have not exceeded 3,000 in the past week and more than 50% of beds in coronavirus hospitals were vacant for the first time since mid-June, Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:43 IST
Pandemic 'on the decline' in Moscow as mayor lifts some curbs

The coronavirus pandemic is on the decline in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday as he abolished some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants and nightclubs to open overnight.

New COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital have not exceeded 3,000 in the past week and more than 50% of beds in coronavirus hospitals were vacant for the first time since mid-June, Sobyanin wrote on his personal blog. Russia, which launched a voluntary vaccination programme with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine in December, has seen cases steadily fall in the last month, since a record daily rise on Dec. 24. It has resisted imposing a strict new lockdown, relying instead on targeted measures.

"The pandemic is on the decline and under the circumstances our duty is to create conditions for the quickest possible recovery of the economy," said Sobyanin. "My warmest congratulations to you, friends, on our joint victory and one more step to a return to normal life in the beautiful city of Moscow.

The mayor lifted a ban on entertainment venues, including restaurants, bars and nightclubs, serving customers between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., a measure that has been in place since Nov. 13. He also said that businesses would no longer have to have at least 30% of employees working remotely.

"Please remember that the likelihood of being infected with coronavirus, though reduced, still exists. The fight is not yet over. We still should exercise caution," Sobyanin said. Measures requiring state-run universities to operate remotely, with distanced learning for students, would be reviewed on Feb. 6, Sobyanin said.

The requirement for citizens to wear masks in shops and on public transport remains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Leopard kills elderly man at village in Gir forest

A 75-year-old man was mauled todeath by a leopard at a village in Gir forest of GujaratsAmreli district, a forest official said on Wednesday.Manubhai Savaliyas body was recovered from a farm inAmrutpur village in Dalkhaniya range of Gir Eas...

Skin to Skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act saying groping a minors breast without skin to skin contact cannot be termed as sexual assa...

India's COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant - study

A vaccine developed by Indias Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company on Wednesday.The findings on ...

Algeria's AOM Invest plans local sukuk - Ennahar

Algerias AOM Invest plans to issue dinar-denominated sukuk very soon to help fund ailing tourism projects, Ennahar TV channels website cited on Wednesday the chairman of the investment group, Hichem Attar, as saying.Also Read Algerias presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021