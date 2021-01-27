Morocco gets half million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

Left Menu

Morocco received on Wednesday half a million doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to be the first African country to roll out a national immunisation campaign. Morocco plans to vaccinate 25 million people, or 80% of its population, within three months. However, with increasing global competition for vaccine doses, Morocco’s ability to roll out a widescale national programme depends on a steady flow of supply, health ministry officials said.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 27-01-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Morocco received on Wednesday half a million doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to be the first African country to roll out a national immunisation campaign. The consignment is the second batch to arrive in Morocco after 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India's Serum Institute.

The government has announced that it will first start vaccinating health, security, and teaching staff this week and has launched a website for other people to register for the vaccine. The country signed a deal with Sinopharm in August which involved conducting clinical trials in Morocco as well as announcing plans to set up a production plant.

King Mohammed VI and China's President had also discussed vaccine cooperation and in September Morocco agreed a deal to buy AstraZeneca vaccine doses. Morocco plans to vaccinate 25 million people, or 80% of its population, within three months.

However, with increasing global competition for vaccine doses, Morocco's ability to roll out a widescale national programme depends on a steady flow of supply, health ministry officials said. By Tuesday, Morocco had recorded 467,493 coronavirus cases, including 8,187 deaths and 14,483 active cases.

