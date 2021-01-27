FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to procure adequate vaccine supplies.

EUROPE * The coronavirus pandemic is on the decline in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday as he abolished some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants and nightclubs to open overnight.

* The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041. * Portugal's government was urged to transfer COVID-19 patients abroad as deaths hit a record high and the oxygen supply system of a large hospital near Lisbon partly failed from overuse.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan's vaccination roll-out faces logistical hurdles that could further delay the slow-moving campaign, experts and officials say, complicating plans to deliver wide-scale coronavirus inoculations in time for the Olympics.

* Nepal launched its largest immunisation campaign with its first coronavirus vaccinations for medical workers, following a gift of one million doses from neighbour India. * China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, with the country administering about 22.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

* South Korean authorities were scrambling to contain coronavirus outbreaks centred around Christian schools as the country reported a jump in infections. AMERICAS

* The Biden administration is "actively looking" at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said. * The U.S. Small Business Administration said it had approved 400,000 more pandemic relief loans worth $35 billion and was trying to fix issues operational snags with the program raised by lenders.

* Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized within days. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco received half a million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine as it prepares to be the first African country to roll out a national immunisation campaign. * The Taliban militant movement gave its backing for a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Afghanistan that has received a $112 million pledge from the World Health Organization’s COVAX programme.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The COVAX vaccine sharing platform expects to have 25 million vaccine doses for the Eastern Mediterranean region in March, rising to 355 million doses by December, a World Health Organization official said on Wednesday.

* The WHO issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and said it was working with the company to accelerate its approval of the shot for WHO emergency use listing. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Europe's share indexes opened lower on Wednesday, while investors focused on the U.S Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. tech giants' earnings. * Irish consumer sentiment dropped sharply in January as the country went from having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the European Union before Christmas to one of the highest in the new year, a survey has found.

* There is a high risk of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases derailing the world economy this year, according to a firm majority of economists in a Reuters poll, who forecast global GDP would reach pre-pandemic levels within two years. (Compiled by Jagoda Darlak and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Kim Coghill)

