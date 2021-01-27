Palestinian Authority plans to buy 100,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia in Feb -Ifax

Palestinian Authority plans to buy 100,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia in Feb -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:15 IST
The Palestinian Authority plans to buy 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in February, the Interfax news agency cited the Palestinian Authority's envoy in Moscow as saying on Wednesday.
Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Authority's ambassador to Russia, said Moscow would provide 10,000 free doses of the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico could buy 24 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine
Health News Roundup: China sees new COVID-19 cases drop; Mexico could buy 24 million doses of Russia and more
Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 1 over coronavirus variant
Russia reports 22,934 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths
Russia to send Nepal up to 25 mln Sputnik V vaccine doses -RIA