Palestinian Authority plans to buy 100,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses from Russia in Feb -Ifax

The Palestinian Authority plans to buy 100,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in February, the Interfax news agency cited the Palestinian Authority's envoy in Moscow as saying on Wednesday.

Abdel Hafiz Nofal, the Authority's ambassador to Russia, said Moscow would provide 10,000 free doses of the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)