Sweden registers 4,183 new COVID-19 cases, 178 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:34 IST
Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,183 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 178 new deaths, taking the total to 11,425. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

