Left Menu

Ramaphosa urges businesses to help fund Africa's vaccine rollout

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday urged businesses to help fund the continent's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and asked more countries to support an initiative to waive intellectual property rules affecting vaccine production. Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the African Union (AU), has been leading efforts to secure sufficient vaccine doses for Africa's 1.3 billion people.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:45 IST
Ramaphosa urges businesses to help fund Africa's vaccine rollout
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday urged businesses to help fund the continent's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and asked more countries to support an initiative to waive intellectual property rules affecting vaccine production.

Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the African Union (AU), has been leading efforts to secure sufficient vaccine doses for Africa's 1.3 billion people. South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths in Africa, with more than 1.4 million cases and over 41,000 deaths to date.

Ramaphosa told an AU webinar that it was a "painful irony" that some COVID-19 vaccine trials had taken place in Africa but that it was still struggling to secure doses. "Vaccine prices are high, and many countries may not afford to vaccinate enough of their population to achieve herd immunity," he said.

Ramaphosa welcomed an offer by telecoms firm MTN to donate $25 million to the vaccine programme of the AU's disease control body to immunise healthcare workers and called on more firms to do the same. If a push by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization to waive parts of the TRIPS agreement on intellectual property rights succeeds, African countries could benefit from technology transfer to manufacture vaccines more cheaply, he said, adding: "We need more countries to support this initiative."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs 35th PRAGATI interaction; reviews 9 projects worth Rs 54,675 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the meeting of 35th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation of policies involving Central and State governments. As per an ...

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day

Vandals painted graffiti on Frances Holocaust Memorial ahead of international commemorations of the Nazi slaughter of millions of Jews.The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021