83,645 health workers have taken covid vaccine so far in Ker

As manyas 83,645 healthworkers have so far been administered the Covishield vaccine,including 11,115 on Wednesday, Health minister K K Shailajasaid.

The vaccination was held in 121 centres across the state,including 34 in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, 2,421 health workers wereinnoculated, the maximum, a government release said.

So far 5,10,502 health workers and covid warriors haveregistered themselves for taking the jab Totally, 4,08,723 health workers, including 1,93,798 fromthe government sector and 2,14,925 from private institutionshave registered, the release added.

Besides, 4,764 central health workers have alsoregistered.

