Nagpur adds 166 new COVID-19 cases to tally; three more deaths

With the addition of 166 newcases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra'sNagpur district reached 1,32,990 on Wednesday, an officialsaid.

While 248 patients were discharged from varioustreatment facilities, three died of the infection onWednesday, the official said.

This has taken the toll in the district to 4,140, andthe number of recoveries to 1,25,667, he said.

The district is now left with 3,183 active cases, headded.

As per official data, 4,339 samples were tested duringthe day, and the number of tests conducted in the district hasrisen to 10,46,634.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district has registered 67.94 percent vaccination target from January 16 till date.

