No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for 3rd time in January

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dharavi, the biggest slum inMumbai, did not report any coronavirus positive case in thelast 24 hours, a civic official said on Wednesday.

It is for the third time in January and for the secondconsecutive day, this slum pocket has not recorded even asingle case in a day.

This has happened for the fourth time since theoutbreak of COVID-19 in the city, officials said.

On January 22 and 26, not a single infection case wasreported in Dharavi. It had also happened on December 25.

Dharavi's caseload currently stands at 3,911, and sofar 3,585 patients have recovered and got discharge fromhospitals, the official said.

The area's active case count is 14 only, he said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported onApril 1 last year, nearly 20 days after the first patient wasfound in Mumbai.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia'slargest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

