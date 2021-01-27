One new COVID-19 case in Meghalaya, tally rises to 13,741

One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the tally inthe northeastern state to 13,741, a senior health departmentofficial said.

Meghalaya now has 89 active COVID-19 cases, HealthServices Director Aman War said.

War said 10 patients were cured of the disease duringthe day, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,506 inthe state.

A total of 146 people have died due to COVID-19 in thestate so far, he said.

Meghalaya has so far tested 3.03 lakh samples forCOVID-19, he added.

