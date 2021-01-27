Left Menu

UK records second highest daily COVID toll on Wednesday

The United Kingdom on Wednesday recorded its second highest daily death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery. With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines faster than the country’s European neighbours in a bid to stem the pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:44 IST
UK records second highest daily COVID toll on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom on Wednesday recorded its second highest daily death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery.

With a highly transmissible new variant of the virus surging across the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shuttered the economy and is rushing out vaccines faster than the country's European neighbours in a bid to stem the pandemic. The United Kingdom has the world's fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 and reported a further 1,725 fatalities within 28 days of a positive test.

Britain has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with deaths routinely above 1,000 people a day and hitting a record 1,820 on Jan. 20. On Tuesday the total deaths figure passed the 100,000 mark, the first European state to reach that figure, leading to questions about the government's handling of the crisis.

It rose to 101,887 on Wednesday. The country recorded a further 25,308 cases of the disease on Wednesday, up from 20,089 the day before.

However, the vaccine roll out has begun well. The data showed that 7,164,387 people have now been given their first dose of the vaccine, with 311,060 receiving it in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Suga says he and Biden agree to strengthen U.S.-Japan alliance

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he had agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden in a phone call to strengthen their bilateral alliance, as China expands its economic and military might.They also agreed to arrange a U.S. ...

Slovakia Holocaust survivors get COVID-19 vaccine on Remembrance Day

Nearly 60 survivors received their COVID-19 vaccination on Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bratislava on Wednesday, completing the inoculation of the citys entire survivor community. The vaccination was held at the citys Jewish Community Centr...

Violence aftermath: Prominent farmer leaders, Medha Patkar named in FIR; 2 unions withdraw from stir

Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Darshan Pal and social activist Medha Patkar were among the 37 people named by the Delhi police in an FIR on the violence during the tractor parade here that includes attempt to murder charge...

Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap's Indian Women Rising project 'Bitu' in Oscars race

Soon after launching the cinema collective- Indian Women Rising, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and Ruchikaa Kapoor announced their inaugural project with Karishma Dev Dube directorial Bittu, the trailer of which has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021