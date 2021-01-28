Left Menu

Olympics-No queue-jumping says IOC chief, as nations mull vaccines for athletes

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:11 IST
Olympics-No queue-jumping says IOC chief, as nations mull vaccines for athletes

The International Olympic Committee is not in favour of athletes "jumping the queue" for COVID-19 vaccines, President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, after some National Olympic Committees (NOCs) revealed plans to inoculate athletes before the Tokyo Games. Bach added that it was up to NOCs to coordinate with their respective governments over athlete access to vaccines.

Israel's Olympic Committee told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that it had already inoculated half its Olympic delegation and would complete the process by the end of May. The country currently leads the world on per capita vaccinations, having inoculated about 30% of its population of 9 million with at least one dose.

"We always made it clear we are not in favour of athletes jumping the queue," Bach said at a virtual news conference after the IOC's first executive board meeting of the year. "In the first lines must be the high-risk groups, the healthcare workers and the people who keep our society alive. That is the first priority and this is a principle we have established.

"The reality is that it's up to each government to decide about vaccination and access to vaccination. That's why we've asked NOCs to get in touch with their respective government." Hungary's NOC plans to begin vaccinating Olympic athletes in "a few weeks", while Denmark's chef de mission hopes the country's contingent of about 150 athletes and 200 officials will be fully inoculated by July 1.

Coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million globally on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls. Much of Japan is under a state of emergency due to a third wave of infections, but Bach reaffirmed the IOC's commitment to the Games, which are due to open on July 23 after being postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

Some countries, such as Greece and Belgium, are awaiting government permission to proceed with vaccinations for athletes. The Belgian Olympic Committee has asked for "400 to 500" vaccines for its Olympic delegation, while Greece's Olympic Committee president, Spyros Capralos, has asked the government to prioritise athletes after medical staff and the elderly.

"(We) will continue to put pressure on the Greek government in order to have all the athletes vaccinated," a spokesman told Reuters in an email. WAITING IN LINE

Several countries are hesitant to prioritise athletes over those more in need of the vaccine. Germany's NOC said they would "wait in line" and not interfere with the national vaccination plan, while the British Olympic Association said the priority is "the vulnerable, elderly and front line workers".

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has not issued an official policy, but its medical chief said U.S. athletes would not be jumping any queues to get a shot, though the USOPC might consider buying vaccines when they are available to the general public. Bach has said previously that vaccinations will not be made mandatory for athletes and staff at the Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA Los Angeles mourns on first anniversary of Kobe Bryants deathFans of the late Kobe Bryant, who died a year ago to the day alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopte...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Drugs, vaccines less effective vs new virus variants antibody cocktail may protect patients contactsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coro...

Blinken says U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Navalny, reviewing response to Russian actions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States is deeply concerned about detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention in Russia.Blinken said at his first press b...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. France reports nearly 27,000 new COVID-19 cases, biggest jump since NovemberFrance reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day jump since mid-No...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021