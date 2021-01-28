Brazil sees 1,283 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 9 mln total cases

Brazil registered 1,283 new COVID-19 deaths, and 63,520 additional coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil, home to the world's second highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States, has reigstered over 220,000 deaths, and nearly 9 million cases since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry data show.

