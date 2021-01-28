Vietnam reports first two locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 55 days

Vietnam's health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for nearly two months.

The latest patients include a support staff worker at Van Don international airport who was responsible for taking infected passengers from abroad to COVID-19 quarantine facilities, and a Vietnamese national who tested positive on Wednesday for the UK variant after arriving earlier in Japan, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)