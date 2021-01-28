Left Menu

WHO warns "too early to ease up" from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe

The World Health Organization's European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe remained too high, putting health services under severe strain, and therefore it was "too early to ease up".

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:53 IST
WHO warns "too early to ease up" from COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization's European director Hans Kluge said on Thursday COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe remained too high, putting health services under severe strain, and therefore it was "too early to ease up". "We need to be patient, it will take time to vaccinate," he told an online briefing. "We have learned harsh lessons - opening and closing, and reopening (societies) rapidly is a poor strategy" in seeking to curb coronavirus contagion, he said.

"Transmission rates across Europe are still very high, impacting health systems and straining services, making it too early to ease up," Kluge said. "Pushing transmission down requires a sustained, consistent effort. Bear in mind that just over 3% of people in the region have had a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Areas hit badly once can be hit again." Kluge said a total of 35 countries in Europe had launched vaccination programmes with 25 million does administered so far.

"These vaccines have shown the efficacy and safety we all hoped they would...This monumental undertaking will release pressure on our health systems and undoubtedly save lives." He said continued high rates of transmission and emerging variants of the virus made it urgent to vaccinate priority groups, but said the rate of vaccine production and distribution was not yet meeting expectations.

"This paradox, where communities sense an end is in sight with the vaccine but, at the same time, are called to adhere to restrictive measures in the face of a new threat, is causing tension, angst, fatigue, and confusion. This is completely understandable in these circumstances."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary extends lockdown measures until March 1, says Orban aide

Hungary is extending a partial coronavirus lockdown in force since early November until March 1, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that any easing of restrictions now would lea...

Rupee settles 13 paise lower at 73.05 against US dollar

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to settle at 73.05 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities and a strengthening American currency.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.13 against the ...

Vaccine-averse Tanzania told to follow science

The World Health Organization WHO urged Tanzania on Thursday to follow science, a day after its president said COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous and unnecessary if people trusted God and used alternative remedies such as inhaling steam. Pres...

India fastest country to reach 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in six days: Health Ministry.

India fastest country to reach 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations in six days Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021