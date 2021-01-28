UK confident its vaccine supply will not be disrupted

Britain said it remained confident that its supply of vaccines would not be disrupted after a row between the European Union and vaccine maker AstraZeneca over supplies.

"We are in constant contact with the vaccine manufacturers and remain confident that the supply of vaccine to the UK will not be disrupted," a government spokeswoman said.

Britain said the EU had established its own supply chains, and that supplies and delivery agreements between the EU and AstraZeneca were not for the UK government to comment on.

