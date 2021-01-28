Vietnam to build three field hospitals in new COVID-19 outbreak site

Vietnam to build three field hospitals in new COVID-19 outbreak siteReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:57 IST
Vietnam will build three field hospitals in the northern province of Hai Duong after the Southeast Asian country earlier Thursday reported its first locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in nearly two months, the government said.
The government didn't give the size of the field hospitals.
