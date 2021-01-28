Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab records nine more deaths, 202 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab reported 202 fresh cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths due to it on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 1,72,606 and the death toll to 5,590.

According to an official bulletin, there are 2,079 active cases of COVID-19 in the state now.

Among the fresh cases of the coronavirus, Ludhiana reported 47, Bathinda 25 and Jalandhar 21.

A total of 192 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,64,937.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 44,25,238 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the state so far, it said. PTI CHS VSD SMNSMN

