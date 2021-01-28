COVID-19: Rajasthan records 85 new cases, 2 more deaths

Rajasthan recorded two more COVID-19-related fatalities on Thursday taking the toll in the state to 2,763, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 85 new cases including 17 in Jaipur, 12 in Nagaur, 10 in Ajmer, 9 in Udaipur, it said. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 in Rajasthan now stands at 3,17,189 and out of these 2,559 are under treatment, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 3,11,867 people have been discharged after treatment till now. So far, 514 people have died in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 116 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)