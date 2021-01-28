No deaths, 117 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh

As many as 117 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths due to the contagious virus were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far is 8,87,466, out of which, 1,358 are active.

36,189 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 7,152 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the state. (ANI)