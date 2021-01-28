TN adds 503 new COVID-19 cases, six fatalities push toll to

Tamil Nadu has added 503 newCOVID-19 cases aggregating to 8,36,818 in the state, while sixmore fatalities pushed the toll to 12,339, the Healthdepartment said on Thursday.

Recoveries eclipsed new COVID-19 infections with 544people recovering, the total number of those cured in thestate so far to 8,19,850 a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,629.

Chennai's caseload increased to 2,30,834, the maximumamong the districts, with 151 people testing positive.

The state capital also accounted for a little overone-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,096.

All the six deceased had pre-existing morbidity orchronic illness which include three women and three men.

As many as 21 districts in the state reported cases insingle digits, while 31 districts reported zero fatalities,the bulletin said.

A total of 52,457 samples were tested on Thursday,taking the total specimens examined to 1,58,60,674.

Meanwhile, the government said it administered COVID-19 vaccines to 6,428 beneficiaries today and in total 88,467people on the priority list including health workers have beenimmunised since the launch of the vaccination drive on January16.

In 250 session sites, a total of 6,428 people werevaccinated (including 6,172 Covishield and 256 Covaxin)Thursday, a release from the department of public health andpreventive medicine said.

About six lakh people including healthcareprofessionals are on the priority list for vaccination andvaccines are provided free of cost to beneficiaries by thegovernment.PTI VIJ SSPTI PTI

