China reports 52 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 54 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 28, down from 54 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 36 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections. Asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 42 from 28 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,378, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

