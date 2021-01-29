Left Menu

Mizoram reports 1 new COVID-19 case, tally rises to 4,363

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to4,363 on Friday as a 33-year-old woman tested positive for theinfection, a health official said.

The infection was detected during a rapid antigentest, he said.

The state now has 41 active cases, while 4,313 peoplehave recovered from the disease and nine patients havesuccumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.05 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 870 on Thursday, the official said.

The administration has so far administered the firstdose of the COVID vaccine to 6,728 health workers, including586 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

