Left Menu

COVAX to ship enough shots for 3% of poor countries' populations in H1 - WHO

Global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX plans to ship enough COVID-19 shots to cover around 3% of the populations of low-income countries in the first half of this year, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday. COVAX, co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, wants to deliver at least 2 billion doses across the world this year, and said as many as 1.8 billion doses would be available to 92 poorer countries, which would correspond to approximately 27% coverage in those countries.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:23 IST
COVAX to ship enough shots for 3% of poor countries' populations in H1 - WHO

Global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX plans to ship enough COVID-19 shots to cover around 3% of the populations of low-income countries in the first half of this year, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday.

COVAX, co-led by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the WHO and others, wants to deliver at least 2 billion doses across the world this year, and said as many as 1.8 billion doses would be available to 92 poorer countries, which would correspond to approximately 27% coverage in those countries. But it has struggled to secure enough shots due to a shortage of funds, while production problems and bilateral deals between wealthy countries and drugmakers have raised concerns over unequal distribution.

Diah Saminarsih, a ‎senior adviser to the Director-General of WHO, told Reuters in an interview that the 92 countries were likely to get enough vaccines for 3% of their populations by the end of the first half. "That's our commitment. It seems impossible for the WHO to go back on their promise," she said.

The WHO is currently reviewing 11 vaccines for emergency use, she said. Some poorer countries with limited regulatory capacity rely on WHO authorisations to proceed with vaccinations. It plans to approve several vaccines from Western and Chinese developers in coming weeks, a document published last week showed, as it aims for rapid rollouts in poorer countries.

The WHO has authorized just one COVID-19 vaccine so far - a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Indonesia, which would get around 8 million doses from COVAX to cover 3% of its population, surpassed a million confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

It started mass inoculations earlier this month, using a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac, and tightened curbs on movement with hospitals in Jakarta already running at full capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Zach Braff cast opposite Gabrielle Union in 'Cheaper by the Dozen' remake

Scrubs star Zach Braff will feature opposite Gabrielle Union in Disney Plus remake of the movie Cheaper by the Dozen.The film, being developed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, will release on the streamer in 2022.The new version of the 20...

Economic Survey Highlights

Following are the highlights of Economic Survey 2020-21, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.State of economy amidst once in a century crisis Economic contraction projected at 7.7 pc in FY21 11 pc GDP grow...

PM weakening India by attacking farmers: Rahul

The Congress hit out at the Centre on Friday over the farmers protest against the new farm laws, with former party president Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was weakening India by attacking farmers.The remarks by Gan...

Explosion near religious place in J-K’s Rajouri, probe launched

A mysterious explosion took place near a religious place in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.Police have launched a probe into the incident, they added.The explosion took place near a boundary wall of the religi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021