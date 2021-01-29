Hungary's drug regulator approved Sinopharm's vaccine - surgeon general

Hungary's drug regulator approved Sinopharm's vaccine - surgeon generalReuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:46 IST
Hungary's drug regulator has approved a coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinopharm , surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Friday.
The government opened the door to the Chinese vaccine on Thursday when it announced that it would grant emergency use approval to any shot already administered to at least a million people anywhere in the world.
