Left Menu

AstraZeneca publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract amid row with EU

AstraZeneca has published its COVID-19 vaccine contract with the European Commission, the executive body said on Friday, as both are embroiled in a row over cuts in supplies. The contract was signed on Aug. 27 and the published version contains redacted parts related to some confidential information such as invoices. (https://bit.ly/2NMi833) AstraZeneca and the EU had signed a deal for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:11 IST
AstraZeneca publishes COVID-19 vaccine contract amid row with EU
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca has published its COVID-19 vaccine contract with the European Commission, the executive body said on Friday, as both are embroiled in a row over cuts in supplies.

The contract was signed on Aug. 27 and the published version contains redacted parts related to some confidential information such as invoices. (https://bit.ly/2MBIaoU) "The Commission welcomes the company's commitment towards more transparency in its participation in the rollout of the EU Vaccines Strategy," the EU executive said in its statement. (https://bit.ly/2NMi833)

AstraZeneca and the EU had signed a deal for up to 400 million doses of the vaccine. The firm unexpectedly announced cuts in supplies to the region last week, citing production problems at a Belgian factory, triggering a furious response from the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rapid internet, broadband uptake; reduced data cost could enable affordable access: Eco Survey

Internet and broadband penetration across both urban and rural areas progressed rapidly, and the reduced cost of data could enable the affordable access at a fast pace, the Pre-Budget Economic Survey said on Friday.Acknowledging the key rol...

Singhu border clash: SHO grievously injured, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a larg...

COVID prevalence in England high, not falling during lockdown - survey

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remains high, the Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey on Friday, finding that current levels of coronavirus cases had plateaued but are not falling. The ONS sai...

Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit up 14.3 pc to Rs 1,309.8 cr

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 14.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,309.8 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had registered a net profit attributable to owners of the company ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021