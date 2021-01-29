Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' COVID vaccine in Feb -Sputnik V Twitter

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' COVID vaccine in Feb -Sputnik V TwitterReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:29 IST
Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine's producers said on Twitter on Friday.
Russia has described "Sputnik-Light", which could be used for export, as a possible temporary solution to help countries with high infection rates make their vaccine supplies go further.
