Nagpur sees 325 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 292 recoveries

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur rose by 325 on Friday to touch 1,33,670, while thedistrict also saw four deaths and 292 recoveries during theday, an official said.

The toll now stands at 4,150, the recovery count is1,26,209, and the active caseload is 3,311, he said.

With 3,572 samples being examined on Friday, theoverall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,56,020, hesaid.

Officials also said 61.07 per cent of the COVID-19vaccination target was met during the drive on Friday.

