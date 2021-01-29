C'garh sees 370 COVID-19 cases, state BJP chief tests positive

With 370 COVID-19 cases and sevendeaths reported on Friday, Chhattisgarh's infection tally roseto 3,04,689 and toll to 3,689, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached2,96,642 after 45 people were discharged from hospitals and410 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the statewith 4,358 active cases, he said.

Chhattisgarh BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai on Fridaytweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

''Raipur district reported 108 cases, taking its totalcount to 53,214, including 773 deaths. Durg recorded 46 newcases and Bilaspur 32. Of the seven deaths recorded during theday, one took place on Friday, three on Thursday and threeearlier,'' he said.

With 20,536 samples tested on Friday, the total numberof tests in the state went up to 41,83,582, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows:Positive cases 3,04,689, New cases 370, Deaths 3,689,Recovered 2,96,642, Active cases 4,358, tests today 20,536,total tests 41,83,582.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)