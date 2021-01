BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says COVID-19 Vaccine Receives Positive Opinion In EU

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - COVID-19 VACCINE RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION IN EU

* ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA ANTICIPATES EU WILL SHORTLY APPROVE A CMA FOR ACTIVE IMMUNISATION TO BEGIN ACROSS MEMBER STATES. * ASTRAZENECA - ANTICIPATES EU WILL SHORTLY APPROVE A CMA FOR ACTIVE IMMUNISATION TO BEGIN ACROSS MEMBER STATES.

* ASTRAZENECA -ALSO SEEKING EMERGENCY USE LISTING FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION FOR ACCELERATED PATHWAY TO VACCINE AVAILABILITY IN LOW-INCOME COUNTRIES * ASTRAZENECA - ADDITIONAL SAFETY, EFFICACY DATA FOR VACCINE TO CONTINUE TO ACCUMULATE FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS, EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED IN COMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

