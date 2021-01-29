Ganguly stable after fresh angioplasty, shifted to private chamber

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly,who underwent a fresh angioplasty, is stable and has beenshifted to a private chamber, a senior official of thehospital where he is admitted said on Friday.

Two more stents were implanted to clear the 48-year-old cricket legend's clogged coronary arteries.

''Sourav Ganguly's health condition is stable. He hadgood sleep at night. All his vital parameters are normal. Hehas been shifted to a private chamber from the CCU,'' he said.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second timein a month due to his cardiac condition.

The former India captain was in intensive care unit(ICU) at the private hospital on Thursday night following theangioplasty, which was conducted by a team of doctors,including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr AshwinMehta.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack earlier thismonth and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He hadundergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent wasinserted into one of the blocked arteries.

