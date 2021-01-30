AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil

Brazilians health regulator Anvils said on Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc had applied for full regulatory approval.

The submission, the first of its kind in Brazil, was made by the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which will manufacture the British vaccine locally. A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca confirmed the submission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)