Left Menu

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-01-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil

Brazilians health regulator Anvils said on Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc had applied for full regulatory approval.

The submission, the first of its kind in Brazil, was made by the federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which will manufacture the British vaccine locally. A spokeswoman for AstraZeneca confirmed the submission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Morocco starts vaccinating medics en masse against virus

Scores of Moroccan health workers streamed to a spacious white tent erected outside the Avicenne University Hospital in the capital Rabat to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, as a mass vaccination effort began Friday in the North A...

Ireland welcomes EU reversal on triggering Brexit clause

Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin welcomed a decision by the European Union executive not to invoke the safeguard clause in the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, having earlier expressed his concern to Brussels over initial plans to do so....

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation on Friday for altering an email the Justice Department relied on in its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctori...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc had applied for full regulatory approval, in a positive development for the countrys beleaguered vaccine rollout.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021