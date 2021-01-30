No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh did notrecord a single fresh case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, asenior health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 16,827 asno new case has been reported since Friday, the official said.

Two more persons recuperated from the disease onFriday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to16,758, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampasaid.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58 percent, while the positivity stands at 0.07 per cent and thefatality rate at 0.33 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 13 active COVID-19cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar,Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- and West Kamenghave the maximum number of active cases at four each, the SSOsaid.

A total of 3,91,822 samples have been tested forCOVID-19 so far, including 547 on Friday, he added.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung saidthat a total of 16,350 health workers have received the firstdose of COVID-19 vaccine so far including 609 on Friday.

The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday, he said.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effectsfollowing immunization, the SIO added.

