PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:22 IST
108 new cases push Odisha's COVID tally to 3,34,958, 1,224 more inoculated

Odisha's coronavirus tallymounted to 3,34,958 on Saturday as 108 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health official said.

Altogether 1,224 healthcare workers were alsoinoculated during the day, taking the total number of peoplegetting the COVID-19 vaccine shot to 2,08,424.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at1,906 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last five days,he said.

The official said that 138 patients recovered from thedisease on Saturday pushing the number of cured people to3,31,862 which is 99.1 per cent of the caseload.

The state now has 1,037 active cases.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of newcases at 12, followed by 10 each in Balasore and Sambalpur, hesaid.

Khurda district has so far registered the maximumnumber of coronavirus fatalities at 335, followed by Ganjam(248) and Sundargarh (173).

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due tocomorbidities till date.

Odisha has so far tested over 76.85 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 25,213 on Friday, he said.

