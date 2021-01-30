Delhi records less than 200 COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:03 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,956 on Saturday as 183 more people tested positive for the disease, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.27 per cent, authorities said.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the national capital remained below the 200-mark for six days till Thursday. On Friday, it recorded 249 new cases.

The fresh cases came out of 68,967 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,849 as eight more people succumbed, it said.

The active cases tally dropped to 1,436 from 1,551 on Friday, it added.

Of the total 68,967 tests conducted the previous day, 42,775 were RT-PCR tests and 26,192 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

It said 7,928 beds out of the total 8,621 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant.

It said 6,22,671 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 2118 on Saturday from 1,227 the previous day.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 543 from 583 on Friday.

