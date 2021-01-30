38% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI): An estimated 38 per cent ofdesignated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka.

The total number vaccinated so far in the state is3,13,639, official data showed.

Out of the 19,967 targeted beneficiaries, 7,452took the shots till 8:30 PM in 196 sessions, according to thedata released by the office of the state Health Minister.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinatedsince January 16 till 8:30 PM on Saturday stands at 3,13,639.

This is against the targeted 6,11,907 beneficiaries witha cumulative coverage of 51 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (adverse event followingimmunisation) cases were reported, the Health Departmentsaid.

The government has said that the health warriors who arein the forefront in the fight against coronavirus would begiven priority followed by people with co-morbidity.

