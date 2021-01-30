Left Menu

KDMC will try to give leprosy colony inmates jobs: Official

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:24 IST
KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said the inmates would be taught skills, and women will be given sewing machines. Image Credit: Reuters

The Kalyan Dombivali MunicipalCorporation will explore the possibility of giving jobs to inmates of the Hanuman Nagar Leprosy Colony, a senior official lsaid on Saturday.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said the inmates would be taught skills, and women will be given sewing machines.

He added that a hospital being built in the colony should be ready in three months.

The civic chief said a recent survey of the colony had detected 16 fresh leprosy cases, including four in which deformities had set in, adding that this was a cause of concern.

