KDMC will try to give leprosy colony inmates jobs: Official

KDMC will try to give leprosy colony inmates jobs: OfficialPTI | Thane | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:24 IST
The Kalyan Dombivali MunicipalCorporation will explore the possibility of giving jobs to inmates of the Hanuman Nagar Leprosy Colony, a senior official lsaid on Saturday.
KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said the inmates would be taught skills, and women will be given sewing machines.
He added that a hospital being built in the colony should be ready in three months.
The civic chief said a recent survey of the colony had detected 16 fresh leprosy cases, including four in which deformities had set in, adding that this was a cause of concern.
