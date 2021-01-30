Left Menu

Gujarat records 323 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 441 recoveries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 23:36 IST
Gujarat on Saturday reported323 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the infectiontally to 2,61,224 and death toll to 4,387, a health officialsaid.

As many as 441 people were discharged from hospitalsduring the day.

The number of people who have recovered from theinfection now stands at 2,53,368, leaving the state with 3,469active cases, including 41 on ventilator support, the officialadded.

Vadodara led with 78 new cases, followed by 66 inAhmedabad, 45 in Surat and 44 in Rajkot, while the number ofpeople discharged in these four districts was 78, 109, 69 and66, respectively.

Among other districts, Kutch reported 10 new cases,Bharuch, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Panchmahal seven each,Mehsana, Bhavnagar and Morbi five each, and Gir Somnath four.

A death each took place in Ahmedabad and Banaskantha,a state health department release said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra andNagar Haveli, the COVID-19 tally remained at 3,370 as no newcases were reported on Saturday.

With two recoveries, the number of people dischargedrose to 3,362, leaving the UT with six active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,61,224, new cases 323, death toll 4,387, discharged2,53,368, active cases 3,469.

