Vaccinated anganwadi teacher dies in T'gana; Unrelated to jab, say Docs

A 55-year-old anganwadi teacherin Mancherial district, who was recently administered COVID-19vaccine, died in a state-run healthcare centre here, thehealth department said.

However, her death is not related to the vaccination, asenior official said.

Susheela passed away while undergoing treatment inNizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. She was inoculated on January 19.

''She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure andalso had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to thevaccination,'' Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said.

Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after hercondition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said thestate government would set up a mechanism to counsel andinstill confidence among those health workers who registeredfor COVID-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions.

Addressing aSpecial Virtual Talk on COVID-19 vaccineonSunday byTelangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce &Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of gettinginoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news beingspread about the COVID-19 vaccines.

''Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispelthese alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine.

Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have nottaken the vaccine,'' he said.

Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses.

