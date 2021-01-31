Left Menu

Pulse polio programme gets underway in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-01-2021
The pulse polio programme gotunderway in Karnataka on Sunday, with more than 60 lakhchildren upto the age of five set to be given the drops overthe next three days.

Speaking to reporters at Chikkaballapura after givingpolio drops to a child, Health and Medical Education MinisterDr K Sudhakar noted that no polio case has been reported inIndia over the last 11 years due to the preventive measurestaken by succesive governments.

This was in contrast to countries like Pakistan andAfghanistan, which are still not polio free, he said.

Sudhakar said the COVID-19 vaccination drive would betemporarily stopped for four days from Sunday as extra healthstaff have to be deployed for the pulse polio programme.

The minister said even if children below five years haveearlier been given the drops, they should be administered itagain until they attain that age.

