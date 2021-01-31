Health News Roundup: Israeli officials sees COVID-19 turnaround; UK says it expects no vaccine interruption from EU and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Israeli official sees COVID-19 turnaround when 1/3 of population vaccinated

Israel could begin overcoming the COVID-19 crisis after fully vaccinating a third of its population, an official said on Sunday, indicating it would take some weeks more than previously thought. Launching what has become the world's fastest vaccine rollout on Dec. 19, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set protecting Israel's most vulnerable cohorts - around 24% of 9 million citizens - as the benchmark for a possible reopening of the economy in February.

UK says it expects no vaccine interruption from EU; Brussels admits Irish 'blunder'

EU officials confessed on Saturday to a "blunder" in invoking Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers during a showdown with Britain over vaccines, and London said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted. The European Union has fallen far behind Britain and the United States in the race to vaccinate its public. It announced on Friday it would impose export controls on vaccines, widely seen as a threat to prevent doses from being sent to Britain.

UK confident of COVID vaccinations after securing EU guarantees

Britain's government is confident its COVID-19 vaccination programme is secure after receiving guarantees from the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, trying to smooth over a row about vaccine supplies. Just a month after Britain completed its journey out of the EU's orbit, ties with Brussels were severely tested on Friday when the bloc's plan for export controls on vaccines included triggering an emergency clause in the earlier Brexit deals.

Nearly 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed in U.S., almost 30 million administered - CDC

Almost 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United States and nearly 30 million doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. The amounts include the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET, the agency said.

Saudi Arabia urges compliance as COVID-19 cases rise again

Saudi Arabia's health minister said on Sunday that complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia recorded 270 new infections on Saturday, 105 of them in the capital Riyadh.

WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected. The team arrived at Huanan amid heavy security, with additional barricades set up outside a high blue fence surrounding the market, and left in a convoy after about one hour. The experts did not take questions from journalists.

South Africa to receive extra 20 million COVID-19 vaccines, paper says

South Africa has secured an additional 20 million coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, national newspaper The Sunday Times reported on Sunday, citing an interview with the health minister. Africa's most advanced economy has been one of the slowest among major emerging market nations to secure enough vaccines for the majority of its population and is due to begin administering first shots next month.

German military to send medical staff and equipment to Portugal

Germany's military will send medical staff and equipment to Portugal, where space in hospital intensive care units is running out after a surge in coronavirus infections, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Sunday. Portugal, which said on Saturday that only seven of 850 ICU beds set up for COVID-19 cases on its mainland were vacant, had asked the German government for help.

Perth in lockdown, ending Australia's two-week run without COVID-19

The Australian city of Perth was ordered into lockdown on Sunday after a security guard working in hotel quarantine tested positive for COVID-19, ending the country's longest coronavirus-free run. From Sunday evening until Friday, people in the city of 2 million must stay home, except for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise, with visits to hospitals and nursing homes banned, said Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan.

Macron defends decision not to order third lockdown as third wave spreads

President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to hold off on a third lockdown on Saturday, telling the public he had faith in their ability to rein in COVID-19 with less severe curbs even as a third wave spreads and the vaccine rollout falters. From Sunday, France will close it borders to all but essential travel to and from countries outside the European Union, while people arriving from within the bloc will have to show a negative test. Large shopping malls will be shut and police patrols increased to enforce a 6 p.m. curfew.

