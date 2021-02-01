Left Menu

U.S. distributes 49.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, administers 31.1 mln shots -CDC

The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had administered 29,577,902 doses of the vaccines and distributed 49,932,850 doses.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:37 IST
U.S. distributes 49.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines, administers 31.1 mln shots -CDC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 31,123,299 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 49,933,250 doses. The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had administered 29,577,902 doses of the vaccines and distributed 49,932,850 doses. The agency said 25,201,143 people had received one or more doses while 5,657,142 people have gotten a second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 3,683,718 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...

Girl thrashed by her uncle, aunt in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her uncle and aunt with whom she had been living in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.Kishan Singh and his wife Rekha were arrested on January 29, SHO Bhim G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021