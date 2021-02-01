Left Menu

Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency - media

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks, local media reported on Monday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-02-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 07:37 IST
Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency - media

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks, local media reported on Monday. The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel this week, public broadcaster NHK said.

The government last month declared a one-month state of emergency, due to end on Sunday, for 11 areas, including Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures, as part of measures to rein in the pandemic. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has launched a raft of measures to contain a third wave of infections as his government remains determined that the Olympics go ahead as planned on July 23.

But support for his administration has weakened over unhappiness with its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which critics have called too slow and inconsistent. The government may also consider lifting the state of emergency in some less-populated areas such as Tochigi Prefecture, which has seen a decline in cases, local media said.

A Nikkei newspaper poll showed 90% of respondents favoured extending the emergency period in areas where it is implemented. Japan has had a total of 390,687 coronavirus cases and 5,766 deaths, NHK said. In Tokyo, new cases totalled 633 on Sunday, below 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

Separately, the lower house is expected to pass on Monday a revision to the coronavirus special measures law, followed by upper house approval on Wednesday, NHK said. The revision would toughen regulations and allow authorities to levy fines on those who break the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FM leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take ...

Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk

President Joe Biden has invited to the White House a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Biden had spoken...

Family robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint in MP's Indore

A gang of armed robbers looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Madhya Pradeshs Indore on Sunday. The police informed that two persons got injured during the robbery, which took place in the Arodrum area.Mahesh Chand Jain...

ISL 7: Vicuna disappointed with loss against ATK Mohun Bagan

After a 3-2 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna said he is very disappointed with the result at Fatorda Stadium. Kerala led through goals from Gary Hooper 14 and Cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021