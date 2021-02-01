No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally at 16,828

Arunachal Pradesh did not reportany fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior healthdepartment official said on Monday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state stood at16,828, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total number of 16,758 people have recovered fromthe disease so far, he said, adding, there are 13 activecases.

Fifty-six patients have succumbed to the virus in thestate so far.

Altogether, 3,92,211 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, including 68 on Sunday, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said16,736 health workers have received vaccine shots thus far.

The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday.

