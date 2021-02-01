Britain orders 40 mln more doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Britain orders 40 mln more doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidateReuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:04 IST
The British government has ordered 40 million further doses of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for 2022, the French drugmaker said on Monday.
This brings Britain's total orders to 100 million doses, while it retains options for a further 90 million doses between 2023 and 2025, the company said in a statement.
The firm expects a read-out of its Phase I/II clinical trial within three months.
