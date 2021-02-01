AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in France by next week -minister

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, will start arriving in France next week at the latest, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

"From the end of this week, latest early next week, AstraZeneca vaccine doses will start arriving in France... We will be able to start vaccinating (with it)," Beaune said on France Inter radio. France has so far approved vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

"There are also other vaccines arriving, notably Johnson & Johnson. From the month of February we will be able to have the authorisation and the doses," Beaune said. On Jan. 30, France had injected nearly 1.5 million first doses, while over 45,000 people have received a second shot, health ministry data show.

