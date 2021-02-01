Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for six days

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:13 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for six days
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Despite a steady inflow oftourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territoryhas not recorded a single fresh COVID-19 case for six straightdays, a health department official said on Monday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 4,994, hesaid.

The death toll was at 62 as no new fatality due to theinfection was reported in the last 24 hours, the officialsaid.

The Union Territory now has four active cases, and4,928 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The COVID-19 inoculation drive was not carried out onJanuary 31 as the National Immunisation (NID) round of PulsePolio 2020-21 started on the day, he said.

Altogether, 2,844 health workers have so far receivedthe shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory.

The overall coronavirus situation is under control inthe archipelago as the local administration has been strict toensure that health safety protocols are followed to containthe spread of the disease, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted2,23,137 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivityrate stands at 2.24 per cent, he said.

The islands remained coronavirus-free till the firstweek of June last year. The first case in the Union Territorywas detected on June 10, 2020.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its first COVID-19 death on July 27 last year.

Official sources said anybody arriving here by flightsor reaching by ships from Kolkata or Chennai is mandatorilyrequired to show a negative coronavirus report before theauthorities allow them to enter the islands.

The tourism industry, which was severely hit due tothe COVID-19 pandemic, has started witnessing a steady inflowof travellers into the archipelago as all the major touristdestinations in the islands have been opened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JNU reopening: Entry to 4th semester M.Phil, M.Tech, final semester MBA students allowed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students from its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in ...

Finance Minister announces Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the central government is allocating Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0. She also announced an outlay of Rs 2,217 crores for 42 urban centers with a million-plus popul...

SC accepts resignation of Nagaland Lokayukta Justice (retd) Uma Nath Singh

The Supreme Court Monday accepted the resignation of Nagaland Lokayukta Justice retd Uma Nath Singh, days after he said he was willing to step down as suggested by the apex court provided the state government or others are restrained from i...

IU joins Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut 'Broker'

Actor-singer IU is set to star in Palm dOr winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-edas Korean language directorial debut, tentatively titled Broker.Entertaiment website Soompi confirmed the news quoting a source close to the production. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021